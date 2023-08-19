Over 400 indigenous products to be exhibited at 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair

Regional News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in collaboration with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Volta Secretariat, and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfFCTA) has launched the 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair.



This year's fair is on the theme "Leveraging the AfCFTA for Economic Development" and it is expected to start from November 26 to December 10, 2023.



It is the 6th fair and will be held at the Ho Sports Stadium. The fair comes with a tour of the region, sports activities, jams, business forums, and competitions.



Speaking at the official launch of the fair on Wednesday (August 16) in Ho, the Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Yao Letsa said more than 400 indigenous products and over 4,000 visitors from home and abroad are to climax the fair this year.



"We are expecting over 400 indigenous exhibitors as well as foreign companies which are expected to participate in the event from across the region and beyond including countries such as India, Kenya, Togo, and Nigeria", he said.



"In addition, we're expecting over 4,000 visitors comprising investors, business communities, diplomats, contractors, professionals in the building industry, students, youth entrepreneurs, and manufacturers among others", Letsa added.



He said the event will among other things "Expose the potential and opportunities that exist in the Volta region" with expectations to foster partnership between the private sector and the government.



Guest of honor for the event, Kenya High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Mr. Eliphas M. Barine applauded the organisers and the AfCFTA for the collaboration.



He urged local producers to add value to their goods and services, to maximize "appetite for Africa-made products over foreign ones". He added that African countries must come together for the realization of the African Continental Free Trade Area program.



AGI, Eastern, Volta, and Oti regions president, Dela Gadzanku in his speech at the ceremony said "Over time the trade investment fair has experienced remarkable growth".



He praised the AfCFTA initiative with a call on firms in the region to take advantage of it. Dela, however, urged exhibitors to "showcase not only our products and services but the richness of our cultures".



MMDCEs, the private sector, government institutions, and the youth are urged to participate in the fair.