Over 4,000 tertiary students awarded new scholarships by government

The government of Ghana has, through the Ghana Education Service Trust Fund (GETFund) awarded new scholarships to 4,279 tertiary students in various Colleges of education and Universities, citinewsroom reports.



This year, 2023, recorded a remarkable sixty-three per cent (63%) increment of successful applicants as compared with last year’s (2022) two hundred thousand seven thousand and four (2,704) student recipients.



The recipients of the award entail both Postgraduate and Undergraduate programmes.



With the breakdown of the results, 1,963 awarded students representing 46% are reading Science Technology Engineering, and Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) while students studying Humanities totalled 2,316 representing 54%.



Also, two thousand nine hundred and fifty-one (2,951) of the awardees are pursuing Diploma or Degree-related programmes.



One thousand three hundred and twenty-one ( 1,321) of the awarded students are reading Masters or PhD programs in both Private and Public tertiary institutions.



A total sum of GH¢25,278,029.3 was disbursed to the accounts of the institutions of the awardees as of August 2, 2023.



In December 2022, GETFund informed the general public inviting interested persons to apply for the scholarships via its online portal.



There was an overwhelming number of 22,000 students who successfully applied for the scholarship hence prompting the board of Trustees of GETFund to increase the slots to meet the high number of applicants totalling 4,279.







