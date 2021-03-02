General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Over 3,000 acres of land acquired for industrial purposes - Ashanti Regional Minister-designate

play videoAshanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei Mensah has revealed that over 3,000 acres of land has been acquired for industrial purposes in the region.



According to him, this was done in collaboration with the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen while he was the regional minister four years ago.



Simon Osei Mensah also said it is the same 3,000 acres of land allocated to Ghana Free Zones Authority that there would be a construction of the Boankra interchange.



He noted that, “Before I became a Regional Minister in 2017, Government had already acquired land for Free Zones. Fortunately, it is in the constituency of Hon. John Kumah. Besides that, recently when I became the Regional Minister in collaboration with the Minister for Trade and Industry, we’ve acquired over 3,000 acres of land for industrial purposes.”



When work commences on the said acres of land, it will create jobs for the youth in the Ashanti region.



He made this known when he appeared before the Appointments Committee in Parliament on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.



