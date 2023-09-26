Over 20 NPP MPs who supported Alan Kyerematen won't follow his movement - Mpraeso MP

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davies Opoku Ansah, has made it clear that the over 20 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs who supported Alan Kyerematen in the Special Delegates Conference will not be aligning with his independent political movement.



During an interview on Eyewitness News, Opoku Ansah emphasized the importance of unity within political parties, acknowledging that differences and factions may emerge, but the ability to come together within the party's framework signifies its strength.



"I would not say that political parties do not or will not have differences. There may be differences, I mean factions here and there, people taking sides, forming into a faction and all of that, but the ability to come together in an internal political context shows how strong your party is. And for me, that commitment is there," he stated.



Opoku Ansah went on to reveal that more than 20 MPs who had previously supported Alan Kyerematen had collectively resolved to remain steadfast in their support for the NPP.



He affirmed their dedication to working tirelessly to ensure the NPP's victory in the 2024 elections.



"None of the MPs that support Alan Kyerematen will follow him in his movement, but we wish him well," he added.



In a surprising turn of events, Opoku, who had been a supporter of Alan Kyerematen, has also chosen to distance himself from the independent candidacy of the former NPP member.



In a statement, he expressed his disappointment over Kyerematen's departure from the party and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the NPP and its vision for Ghana.



Affectionately known as OPK, Mr. Opoku expressed his dismay, saying, "I have noted with grave dismay the decision of Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a man whom I have known for the last 17 years of my political life and had the privilege of working closely with, to resign from our party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and contest as an Independent Candidate in the 2024 general elections. The decision is profoundly disappointing. It is a disheartening departure from the principles of party loyalty and unity, which are fundamental to our democratic process.



"The NPP has always thrived on the strength of its agreement and the collective support of its members. I express my unwavering commitment to the New Patriotic Party and its vision for Ghana. With its proven track record of good governance and development, despite the challenges, I firmly believe that our party, the NPP, remains the best choice to lead our nation forward in the 2024 elections and beyond."



