Over 2 million jobs created for the youth - Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said his government has created over 2 million jobs for the youth in the past six years despite the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



He added that the 2 million jobs created do not include jobs created by the government under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative and the Nation Builders Corps.



Addressing congregants at this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Black Star Square in Accra last Saturday, Dr Bawumia said, “In the past six years, despite the challenges of COVID-19 and the ongoing global economic crisis, I am glad to say that we created over two million jobs for the youth, excluding what we created under the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), which were stop-gap measures.”



While commending the youth for their determination and innovative ways in recent times, the vice president entreated them to take advantage of the government’s programmes.



Citing digital innovation as an example, he said the youth can take advantage of this programme to promote their businesses.



It would be recalled that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on April 8, 2023, touted his government's achievement in the creation of jobs for citizens; especially the youth in the country.



According to him, unlike the tenure of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) where unemployment was high, jobs could be found easily under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Dr Bawumia stressed that the governing New Patriotic Party has created 2.1 million jobs for Ghanaians per data released to him.



He explained that out of the 2.1 million jobs created, 1.2 million were in the public sector whiles 975,000 were in the private sector.



