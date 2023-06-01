Over 17m people captured so far on Ghana Card roll – NIA

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has said it has the capacity to capture the remaining two million Ghanaians who are yet to be captured onto the National Identity Register.



According to the NIA, it has so far captured 17,421,454 Ghanaians onto the National Identity Register.



Addressing the media prior to the deadline for the deactivation of unregistered SIM cards, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NIA, Professor Ken Attafuah, revealed that, registration for Ghanaians aged 15 and above will be completed in the next three months once there are enough funds available.



“As soon as payments are made, blank cards are available to serve us. We have less than two million people aged 15 and above to serve. We have already registered 17,421,454 Ghanaians and captured them onto the National Identity Register," the CEO said.



He continued that: “According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the population aged 15 and above out of the 31 million is just about 19.9 million, and out of this, we have already captured 17.421 million.”



"So the population that remains to be captured aged 15 and above is relatively small, and we have the capacity to capture the remaining two million within a maximum of three months,” Prof Attafuah added.