Over 1000 residents displaced following rainstorm at Akyem-Oda

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has revealed that over 1000 residents are currently displaced following a rainstorm on Easter Monday.



He said although many properties including church buildings, school buildings were affected, few persons were injured as a result of the heavy rain



A serious rainstorm hit Oda on Monday, April 5th 2021 around 3 p.m.



Reports indicate that the Attefuah Senior High School was greatly affected by the rainstorm with many of the classroom blocks being damaged.



It was also reported that electric poles, billboards, radio masts and others were affected.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, the MP expressed worry over how many containers were swept away by the storms.



He questioned how the containers were fixed such that they could not withstand the rainstorm, moving from their initial places to hit some houses and trees.



“One concern I have is the numerous containers that were dislodged by the rains. Close to about 20 containers were raised with some hitting buildings and trees.. If this had happened at dawn, there would have been serious casualties,” he said.



Mr Alexaner Akwasi Acquah said he was in talks with the Regional Minister and NADMO to asses the situation respectively and provide relief items to those displaced.