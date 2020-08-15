General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Outrage on social media over Sammy Gyamfi’s ‘Papa no’ reactions

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Twitter users are on rampage following a post involving President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ofoase-Yirebi Member of Parliament, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi got several social media users busy after he posted a posted a video of President Akufo-Addo, with the caption,



“Greetings to “Papa no”, who is famed for groping women, has slept with more than half of his female appointees and has rewarded them with juicy appointments.”



In his concluding tweet, he tagged Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as gay.



Majority of comments coming in are describing his comments as a low blow, whilst others are supporting his posturing.



A tweep who was obviously not enthused about Sammy Gyamfi wrote:

Before I start descending into the gutters. Please is that the real account of Sammy Gyamfi. Aaah did you guys say he is a lawyer? Issues based campaign no enu nie anaaa. If you believe Mahama is not at the center of tracy mzbel why descend this low. Am disappointed in him!!!!



Another person tweeted: “Sammy Gyamfi went way too low this time around. To speculate that Nana Addo has slept with about 50% of his appointees is far below the belt. For a party that has nominated a woman as their running mate, I least expected this from their communications director,” to register his displeasure.



But jumping to the NDC Communications officer, a twitter user noted that, “So Sammy Gyamfi talks p3, and the NPP guys will be bleeding anyhow, truth indeed hurts. 3na… "He will be the reason NDC will lose", " He is a disappointment " etc. Who said he was there to impress u guys? U can do, but we cannot do abi? Not this time round.

Sammy Gyamfi thinks he has information about Nana Addo so he is confidently making claims about him.



Nana Addo at least has not abandoned the mother of his child. You Sammy Gyamfi impregnated a girl (Juliet) in Sunyani and abandoned her.



Aboafunu Siaboy — Bra Sammy (@SamuelNti18) August 15, 2020

after seeing that Sammy Gyamfi Papano tweet- tagging Kojo Oppong Nkrumah .. if the NDC loses the elections .. Sammy Gyamfi played a very critical role in their loss — ????????Nungua Jeff Bezos???????????? (@DaakyeBillo) August 15, 2020

I think Sammy Gyamfi don't know the Real Papa no ????#Papano pic.twitter.com/BKMvrnzXdV — Chelsea Boy ???????? (@nubanieslygee) August 15, 2020

You Sammy Gyamfi where is the impregnated girl (Juliet) in Sunyani and abandoned her.



You have started the game well paaaaa — NPP DNA is in my BLOOD???????????????? (@STORMZY_BLAY) August 15, 2020

So called women activists attacked NPP just for saying Jane Naana is Incompetent...we are waiting to hear what they'll say about Sammy Gyamfi's claim that 50% of women in government slept around before getting those positions. — Scofield ???????? (@ManKujoe) August 15, 2020

You played the TRIBAL CARD, it didn't work.

You played the GENDER CARD, it didn't work

You are now playing the GAY card

This is a new low for NDC.

See Sammy Gyamfi will single handedly keep NDC in opposition.

Party na 3y3 fo) s3i? — AB (@kuame_ab) August 15, 2020

Just incase you had any hope in the youths of our country, check those defending Sammy Gyamfi. It's sad to be a Ghanaian.

A leader of NDC publicly claiming Akuffo Addo sleeps with half of its female appointees ????????.

Same party using a woman to appeal for our votes. — Mr controversial (@nana_T_i) August 15, 2020

Contact Sammy Gyamfi for bulk purchase pic.twitter.com/vmWzvOS2EW — Salisu Sekyere (@salisu_sekyere) August 15, 2020

The women activists have pretended as if they didn't see how Sammy Gyamfi reduced women in government to nothing but "sexual toys". He ruled out their knowledge, competence and hard work and attributed their appointments to nothing but sex for appointment. The hypocrisy stinks. — Rex (@RexKwasiDanquah) August 15, 2020

Sammy Gyamfi nite them back de3 Chairman den en people dey bleed like Barca bleed yestee! #AbrantieNo #PapaNo ???? pic.twitter.com/Fm5DIGfah1 — ????????Pray For Ghana™ ???????? (@PrayForGh) August 15, 2020

So Sammy Gyamfi talks p3, and the NPP guys will be bleeding anyhow, truth indeed hurts. 3na.. "He will be the reason NDC will lose", " He is a disappointment " etc. Who said he was there to impress u guys? U can do, but we cannot do abi? Not this time round.@CheEsquire pic.twitter.com/JpCZYdv4IM — Mary Banks (@MBanks133) August 15, 2020

