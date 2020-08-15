You are here: HomeNews2020 08 15Article 1034596

General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outrage on social media over Sammy Gyamfi’s ‘Papa no’ reactions

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Twitter users are on rampage following a post involving President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ofoase-Yirebi Member of Parliament, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi got several social media users busy after he posted a posted a video of President Akufo-Addo, with the caption,

“Greetings to “Papa no”, who is famed for groping women, has slept with more than half of his female appointees and has rewarded them with juicy appointments.”

In his concluding tweet, he tagged Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as gay.

Majority of comments coming in are describing his comments as a low blow, whilst others are supporting his posturing.

A tweep who was obviously not enthused about Sammy Gyamfi wrote:
Before I start descending into the gutters. Please is that the real account of Sammy Gyamfi. Aaah did you guys say he is a lawyer? Issues based campaign no enu nie anaaa. If you believe Mahama is not at the center of tracy mzbel why descend this low. Am disappointed in him!!!!

Another person tweeted: “Sammy Gyamfi went way too low this time around. To speculate that Nana Addo has slept with about 50% of his appointees is far below the belt. For a party that has nominated a woman as their running mate, I least expected this from their communications director,” to register his displeasure.

But jumping to the NDC Communications officer, a twitter user noted that, “So Sammy Gyamfi talks p3, and the NPP guys will be bleeding anyhow, truth indeed hurts. 3na… "He will be the reason NDC will lose", " He is a disappointment " etc. Who said he was there to impress u guys? U can do, but we cannot do abi? Not this time round.
@CheEsquire”

Below are other reactions of twitter users on Sammy Gyamfi’s tweet:



































Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter