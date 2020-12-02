Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Outdoor a blueprint to right your wrongs - Akomea to Mahama

Nana Akomea, former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Team, Nana Akomea has asked the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama to come clear with the mistakes he claims to have done under his tenure.



President John Dramani Mahama has said that Ghanaians should give him another tenure to correct the mistakes under his leadership while President of Ghana.



Nana Akomea has therefore challenged the torchbearer of the NDC to make known what his mistakes are and why there is the need for Ghanaians to give him another tenure.



Apart from listing his mistakes, Nana Akomea says the former President needs to provide a blueprint of how he intends to make things right this time around.



“He has told us he will correct his mistakes, that's why he wants us to give him a second chance. But he has not told us what his mistakes are, we don’t know what mistakes he’s talking about so we don’t know what he intends to correct and also he has not told us how he intends to correct them.”



“Now if you are a bold leader asking for a second chance and you believe you have made mistakes upon which you have been rejected, as a bold leader you should come out and identify those mistakes clearly and to show how you’ll correct those mistakes. But the man hasn’t told us the mistakes he’s made so we don’t know what mistakes he’s coming to correct and so what is the basis of voting for him on the basis of his declaration that he will correct those mistakes.”

