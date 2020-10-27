Out of 5 topics, Akufo-Addo polls higher in handling impact of coronavirus

General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Ghanaian adults expressed their opinions through the third wave of the Ghana Election Poll on who they trust to do a better job – between Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama – on five (5) topical issues.



Across the five topics which include making good decisions about the economy, handling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, fighting corruption or protecting the public purse, bringing the country closer together and being a good listener, John Dramani Mahama polled higher than President Akufo-Addo.



However, Akufo-Addo scored the highest points for handling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.



Ghanaians are split evenly across party lines on which candidate is to be trusted on making good decisions about the economy. For Ghanaians who are NPP/Lean NPP, half trust Nana Akufo-Addo on making good decisions about the economy, whilst the other half trust John Mahama on making good decisions about the economy.



A significant number of Ghanaians who are NDC/ Lean NDC and those with no party affiliation or those who claim to belong to other parties trust John Mahama to make good decisions about the economy. The NDC candidate is also perceived to be trusted across regions, gender and age group demographics to make good decisions about the economy.









For Ghanaians who are NPP/Lean NPP, 51% trust Nana Akufo-Addo on handling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, as compared to 49% who trust John Mahama. Ghanaians who are NDC/Lean NDC, or who have no political affiliation or belong to other parties trust John Mahama to do a better job on handling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. The NDC candidate is also perceived to be trusted across regions, gender and age group demographics to make good decisions about handling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.







On fighting corruption/safeguarding the public purse, 49% of Ghanaians who are NPP/Lean NPP believe that Nana Akufo-Addo can be trusted as compared to 51% of same who believe that John Mahama can be trusted with fighting corruption or safeguarding the public purse. John Mahama is also perceived to be trusted across regions, gender and age group demographics on fighting corruption and safeguarding the public purse.







48% of Ghanaians who are NPP/Lean NPP believe that Nana Akufo-Addo is to be trusted to do a better job of bringing the country closer together, as compared to 52% of same who believe that John Mahama is to be trusted to do a better job of bringing the country closer together. A significant number of Ghanaians who are NDC/Lean NDC, who have no party affiliation or belong to other parties believe that John Mahama can be trusted to do a better job of bringing Ghanaians closer together. Across regions, gender, and age demographics, Ghanaians perceive John Mahama to do a better job of bringing the country closer together.







47% of Ghanaian adults who are NPP/Lean NPP believe that Nana Akufo-Addo can be a good listener, as compared to 53% of same who think that John Mahama can be a good listener. A significant number of Ghanaians who are NDC/Lean NDC or those who have no party affiliation or belong to other parties believe that John Mahama can be a good listener. Across regions, gender, and age demographics, Ghanaians perceive John Mahama can be a good listener as compared to Nana Akufo-Addo.







The scientific poll which was conducted online via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI had 2,246 responses from Ghanaians, a little more than the 2,055 responses recorded in the Second Wave.



Over 90 percent of the respondents were living in Ghana and the rest were living in countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Central African Republic and Algeria. At least half of respondents in the survey claimed to not belong to any political party, while those who are NDC/Lean NDC and those who are NPP/Lean NPP were 25% and 21%, respectively.



Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 2.068%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population of 28,956,587 - population projection as stated on page 6 of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7) - was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the GLSS 7.



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



Click here to take part in the fourth wave of the Ghana Election Poll.



