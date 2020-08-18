Regional News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Our voices need to be amplified - Children and Women Welfare group

Faith Senyo is the founder and team lead of Children and Women Welfare Group

Faith Senyo, founder and team lead of Children and Women Welfare Group, ‘The Rebranded Lady’, has charged that this is the time for the voices of women to be amplified and achievements noticed.



She opined in an interview with Eunice Tornyi on eTV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices that there has been a lot of empowerment for women and lots of opportunities have been created, so much so that now women are learned and are achieving great things, hence what we need now is for the voices of women to be amplified and heard.



“Now, a lot of women are achieving big things just like the men so what we need now is for our voices to be amplified. Enough of the women empowerment.



A lot of us have been empowered through education, economically and socially and a lot of women have climbed up to be bosses at their workplaces so the time that we’re in is for our voices to be amplified”, she said.



In Faith’s opinion, empowering women is important, however, it is time we pause with that and throw more light on the things that women have been empowered with to achieve, dig for these women who are doing marvellous things and bring them into the limelight.





