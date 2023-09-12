Our united front must show in the election Of Bawumia - Tema MCE

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Tema East Constituency, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has urged delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to let a united front they have presented in the Tema East constituency, be re-enacted in November when the party goes to the polls to elect their flagbearer.



On the sidelines of a popular acclamation that confirmed him as the NPP PC for the constituency, Hon. Amarh Ashitey said that the sense of unity that led to his popular acclamation should be an example to delegates who will vote in the presidential primary.



“I wish we could have it at the flagbearership level, the way we have had it at the Parliamentary candidacy level in Tema East, where I have been made PC by popular acclamation, however, in the flagbearership race there are people contesting the party’s popular choice,” he lamented.



According to him however, this leaves the ball in the court of the delegates; “They should let the sense of unity that we are having at the constituency level, especially in Tema East, be demonstrated at the flagbearership level during the vote,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



In other words, the MCE said that he wants the party’s most popular candidate for the 2024 presidential ticket, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to be elected resoundingly by delegates.



Earlier, Hon. Amarh Ashitey had called on the party delegates in Tema East to make history that the NPP is creating, the most important focus of whatever they will do in November. But it was not all speeches and calls; the sights and sounds of the popular acclamation had been wild and rowdy, with the MCE, being thronged by delegates and party faithful who turned up in their numbers to support his candidature.



It took his security team, the best of their efforts to keep the MCE safe from the eager crowd which kept chanting victory songs for him. Even so, the MCE had to at least agree to be carried shoulder-high to his seat.



“I am totally humbled by this massive show of love to me today and I must say that with what you have shown, I do not have the right to ask anything more of you until the day of voting in the parliamentary election.



“However, indulge me to ask that when November comes, let us show this same sense of unity and single purpose during the vote, let us elect our best hope with the same resounding enthusiasm as we have done in my acclamation,” he had told delegates to a resounding round of applause.



In attendance at the program was a cross-section of party faithful, delegates, and party bigwigs including, the First Vice Chair of Greater Accra NPP, Mrs. Juana Adda, former MP for Tema East, Hon. Evans Ashong Narh. former MCE for Tema, Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Annang La, the Tema East Chairman of NPP, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, and the Managing Director of VALCO, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.



Also in attendance were Assembly members some of whom extolled the virtues of the MCE to explain their position that he is richly deserving of the popular acclamation.