Our strike has shown how important we are – Nurses and Midwives Association

The GRNMA has suspended its strike

Executive Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), David Tenkorang-Twum, has said that the aftermath of their strike action confirms how important they are to the country’s wellbeing.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he disclosed that the strike action would not have happened if nurses and midwives were given what is due them years ago.



“Now people have seen the importance of midwives and nurses.



We wanted something for our people which was to be provided about twenty years ago or ten years ago but not at the peril of the ordinary Ghanaian. We were not even supposed to reach this point. If nurses were respected, we wouldn’t have reached this point”.



Commenting on why the nurses and midwives called off their strike, David Tenkorang-Twum noted, “We listened to the cry of Ghanaians and some leaders who spoke to us and came back to work. Also, the government gave us a court injunction and we as such, had no option”.



He further revealed that the GRNMA is in consultation with the necessary bodies. However, if they don’t receive the desired results, “Ghanaians will hear of us”.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) directed its members to withdraw their services from Monday, September 21 as they claim that government has failed to improve their conditions of service for the over 82,000 members.



The National Labour Commission, however, secured a High Court Order to stop the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and its allied health partners from undertaking its intended strike action.

