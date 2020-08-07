General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

'Our performance will speak for itself' – Jean Mensa touts success of voters registration

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, has declined to appraise the performance of the Commission in the just ended voters registration exercise, stating that the Ghanaian public will be the best judge.



“In my law class 30 years ago, one of the profound doctrines was the Latin expression ‘Res ispa loquitur,’ which means the thing speaks for itself; and on that premise, we will leave the good people of Ghana to judge our performance,” she said.



The EC chair was speaking at the ‘Let the Citizens Know’ series, a platform created by the EC to engage citizens on the electoral process.



Although the Commission had projected to register 15 million eligible voters in the registration exercise, it exceeded that target after registering over 16 million eligible voters (16,663,669) at the end of the exercise on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



The days leading to the start of the registration exercise was tumultuous for the EC as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) mount fierce resistance.



The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) further threatened to disrupt the timelines for the project but the EC fought to stay on course.



Mrs Mensa told journalists that the successful completion of the mass voter registration exercise was just the beginning of many other transparent processes the EC had put in place for a credible and fair election.



