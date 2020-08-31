Politics of Monday, 31 August 2020

Our manifesto hit NDC so hard - NPP

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Communication Director of NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims the launch of its manifesto hit its main opponent, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) so hard that, it had no option than to postpone the launch of its (NDC) manifesto.



Addressing the media on Monday, the party’s Director of Commuivation, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, said the NDC’s flagbearer, John Mahama lacks vision hence the frequent postponements of the launch of his party’s manifesto, which was submitted to him, as far back as July 1,2020.



“On July 1st 2020, the whole world was told that candidate Mahama has received the people’s manifesto and he said he was going to launch in August but when the NPP announced August 22 to launch its manifesto, the whole world was told theirs will follow on the August 29 and then came the bomb. Our manifesto hit them so hard making them postpone to 31st August and as we speak we are not sure it will come on as announced again on the 7th September,” the party said.



“Months before COVID-19 hit the world, John Mahama’s NDC set up a manifesto committee on a perilous journey to go and find out what Ghanaians want. After 16 years of NDC in the 28-year-old fourth Republic which he [Mahama] has ruled in 6 years of those years and the final decision maker in Ghana, he is still struggling to find out what Ghanaians governance priorities are,” it added.





