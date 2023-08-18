Our economy is in a mess, vote me to redeem it - Dr. Sam Ankrah

Politics of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr Sam Ankrah, an independent presidential candidate, believes Ghana has reached a tipping point, with everything on the line in the 2024 presidential election.



According to the international banker and strategist, our economy, education, healthcare system, and other sectors are all at risk.



He stated that we cannot take anything away from the country because it is at a crossroads, and that the best way out is for an exceptional leader to be elected President.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that ”as a nation, we’ve reached a critical point. Everything is at stake in this election. Our economy, our education, our health care—there is nothing we can take out. We have reached the point where we need an exceptional leader with the requisite skills that will help us navigate through these muddy waters.”



He stated that the NDC and NPP made numerous promises, but when the time came for them to deliver on these promises, there was nothing.



"In this, our fourth republic, the same cycle has been repeated for the past 30 years. Ghanaians will make a fuss after each election, claiming our situation has deteriorated. We make noise, and some party members complain, but in an election year, we do not change the NDC and NPP.



As a people, we must conduct an introspective analysis to understand why the NDC and NPP fail to deliver on their promises and send our country backwards. Ghanaians are hungry, and our financial situation is a disaster. Our children are not receiving a quality education, and our infrastructure is in a terrible state. Our country requires assistance, but the succession of leaders over the years has not been beneficial.”



He told the host that the political structure and economic module are not speaking to the Ghanaian and African experience.



He lamented that the electoral system in Ghana is monetized, and elected officers, after buying their way through power, focus their attention on recouping the money they invested and doing little for the people.



He added that the world around us is changing, but Ghana remains in the same position, and he is the only one with the needed experience and skills to move Ghana towards prosperity.