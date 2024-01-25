Our devoted efforts have drastically reduced robberies – ACP Ansah-Akrofi

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, has credited the depletion in robbery events in Ghana to the cautious and devoted efforts of the present police administration.



ACP Ansah-Akrofi, in an interview, mentioned that the current police command prioritized dealing with violent crimes, and robberies inclusive when it took charge of the Ghana Police Service, citinewsroom.com reports.



She revealed that the drastic reduction is due to special anti-robbery teams positioned in robbery-prone areas, which yielded improving results and reduced violent crimes in such areas.



She stated, “A lot of work has gone into fighting robberies. When the current administration and board members took over the affairs of the Police Service, one of the areas that they knew required tackling was fighting crime, especially robberies, so special teams were set up in robbery-prone areas to ensure that they put in place operations to control such crimes.”



The Director of the Police Public Affairs Directorate further mentioned that the Police Service continues to strengthen intelligence gathering nationwide and is dedicated to fighting crimes.



“We have also done a lot of intelligence work so our intel teams across the country continue to work to get information on criminal gangs and networks, and we move on them as and when necessary. In most of our releases, when there is a robbery, our response and determination to go after the suspects and arrest them have been largely successful, so we are leaving no stone unturned,” she said.



