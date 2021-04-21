Our client Akuapem Poloo deserved only a fine – Lawyers tell Court in appeal case

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Lawyers for convicted social media celebrity Rosemond Brown, known widely as Akuapem Poloo, are praying the High Court to set aside the ninety-day jail term imposed on her by the Circuit Court, arguing that given that she pleaded guilty, and is a first time offender, the Circuit Court ought to have been more lenient by fining her instead of handing her a custodial sentence.



Andrew Vortia, lead counsel, for Ms Akuapem Poloo, also wants the High Court to grant her bail pending the determination of the matter by the Court.



For the lawyers the whole judgment given by the Circuit Court is not commensurate with the charges on which she was convicted on her own plea in the face of the mitigating circumstances and must be set aside by the Court. This is contained in documents filed before the Court today.



Akuapem Poloo has been convicted for the publication of obscene materials and engaging in domestic violence; conduct that undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and conduct that detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being. He had pleaded guilty after initially pleading not guilty.



Akuapem Poloo’s imprisonment has caused a storm on social media: some celebrities insist that imprisoning her was too harsh while some Ghanaians believe that it will serve as a deterrent.



Lawyer Kofi Bentil has argued that her jailing was wrong and the lawyers are right to appeal the sentence.



Meanwhile the Attorney General and Minister of Justice is reported to be in support of the appeal against the custodial sentencing of the controversial socialite.



