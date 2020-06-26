General News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Our case against Kroll & Associates same as state's case against Woyome – A Plus

Musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus says the case filed against the Attorney General and UK based firm, Kroll and Associates, seeking a refund of some $1 million paid to the latter is founded on the same basis for which the state won a judgement to reclaim of some GH¢51.2million paid to business man, Alfred Agbesi Woyome.



Speaking on the progress of the case which was called in court Friday, June 25, 2020, A Plus told GhanaWeb in an interview that the Attorney General’s representative on the case asked for some time to prepare a defense statement and was granted a week for it to be done.



“Court was very brief, less than two minutes……the Attorney General came to court yesterday to seek more time to be able to put their case together and the court granted them seven days to come back to court. So, in seven days we will be in court,” he said.



Speaking on the reliefs being sought in court, the founder of political pressure group TPP, said the vein in which the Attorney General won the GH¢51.2million judgement against Woyome is the same vein in which he is seeking the court to cause the second defendant to repay the amount paid to them by the senior Minister.



“We just want our money back. The money that was paid to Kroll and Associates is the same as the money that was paid to Woyome. The same case that the state has against Woyome is the same case that we have against Kroll and Associates,” he said.



Whilst expressing hope of a verdict in his favour, A Plus added that the payment as it is, was contrary to the requirements of the constitution which dictates that a deal between the government of Ghana and a foreign company needs the approval of parliament before it can be undertaken.



“I believe in the Justice system, I am sure that Woyome’s case is a prima facie evidence that this money that was paid to Kroll and Associates was illegal. The law is very clear, if you are doing business with a foreign company you have to go through parliament. So, I am sure the court will come with its verdict,” he said.









