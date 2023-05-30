Our brother's death was not an accident, it was planned - family of the slain GIS officer

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: The Chronicle

The family of the slain Immigration Officer says the death of their relative cannot be an accident but a well-orchestrated and executed plan.



Cephas Mortey, the younger brother of the deceased, made this statement from a tribute he read on behalf of his siblings at his late brother's funeral at the Lashibi Good Shepherd Evangelical Church in the West Tema Municipality on Saturday.



Cephas Motey, a lawyer, said that given the circumstance under which his brother died, the family believed he was murdered.



"What happened to Philip was not an accident, but a well-calculated, rehearsed and accomplished murder," he emphasised.



The young lawyer expressed optimism that a proper investigation would be conducted to apprehend the persons behind the heinous crime, despite his sharp expression of mistrust in the Justice delivery system of the country.



He said, "I see no justice in sight, considering the state of investigations regarding the death of Ahmed Suale, Professor Benneh, J.B Danquah and others.



"Bawku is no more habitable by human beings, given the increasingly volatile nature of the area in the unending conflict. A more pragmatic approach is needed to arrest the situation."



The Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, Chief Superintendent Michael Amoko-Atta, in the GIS tribute, said the service was taken aback by the tragic departure of the officer whom he described as free and easy-going with everyone.



He recounted his brother's hard work, which made him the favourite of his Commander when he was posted to the Kulungugu Boarder Post in 2007.



Responding to the suspicion by the bereaved family, C.S Amoako-Atta said they could not point fingers in any direction at this stage that investigations are underway.



"I cannot talk about any foul play now. Our work is about evidence and law. I believe investigators are at work, and I have the conviction that the assailants will be nabbed and run the full arm of the law," he stressed.



To that end, he urged the general public, especially those in and around Bawku, to assist the law enforcement officers with information to arrest the culprits.



C.S. Amoko-Atta hinted that the departed officer and his two other colleagues who are currently nursing injuries would be promoted at a ceremony at their national headquarters on Monday, May 30, 2023.

Assistant Inspector Philip Kwame Motey, in the company of his two colleagues, was shot at close range in front of the Bawku Police Station by unknown assailants.



The three were rescued and rushed to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital, where Cephas was pronounced dead.



He rose from the rank of Assistant Immigration Officer I to the Assistant Inspector position before his untimely exit. He left behind two children and a wife. Dignitaries present at the funeral of the late A.1 Philip Kwame Motey included the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, Madam Annor Kumi, Chief Director at the Interior Ministry, Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asua Takyi, Head of the Narcotic Control Commission, Kenneth Adu Amanfoh, as well as the three Deputy Comptroller-Generals and members of the Immigration Management Committee.



