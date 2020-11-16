General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Our bodies are not for ballot box – ‘Macho men’ charge ahead of elections

Some the bodybuilders holding a placard

Muscular men popularly known as macho men have vowed to resist any attempts by politicians to use them as agents of violence in the December elections.



To demonstrate their commitment to peace, over a thousand of them on Saturday embarked on a health walk from the Accra Mall to Dzorwulu.



Clad in white t-shirts with the inscription “We flex for peace”, the muscular men held placards with “Our body not for ballot box’ and “we stand for peace” written on them. As the walk progressed, some women who are also into fitness and bodybuilding joined them.



Speaking at the end of the walk, the organizer Oliver Rockson, a bodybuilder explained that the purpose of the walk was to create awareness about peace ahead of the elections.



He called on his colleague bodybuilders to reject any offers by politicians to have them orchestrate violence during the elections.



Oliver Rockson appealed to the politicians to engage their services as fitness coaches and trainers instead of using them as instruments of violence.



“We did this in 2016 to raise awareness about peace and we are doing it this year to achieve the same purpose. We want to erase this perception that bodybuilders always cause violence in elections. Politicians must know that our bodies are not meant to lift ballot boxes”.



“Whether you are NDC or NPP, we want everyone to know that we are one people and won’t allow any one to destroy the country. We must all play our roles in ensuring that peace prevails in this country because Ghana is all we have.



Expressing similar sentiments, the officer in charge of Legal and Prosecutions of the Accra Regional Police Command, ACP Lydia Donkor urged the bodybuilders to drum home the message of peace among their members.



She assured that the police will be fair and firm in the execution of their duties during the election period.



“The idea I believe, is to dispel the perception that people with muscles or who are into bodybuilding, are used to cause violence in elections. As elections are coming up, it is important for them to come out and promote the message of peace”, she said.



Comedian, Teacher Kwadwo who participated in the walk said “I’m not a bodybuilder but once I heard that they were promoting peace, I thought it wise to join because peace is all we need”.

