‘Our National Security has lost it, crime rate disturbing’ – Nyaho Tamakloe

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has raised concerns about the state of insecurity in the country with reference to recent developments and described the situation as “disturbing”.



Speaking on ClassFM’s Executive Breakfast Show, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe cited the murder of the kidnapped Takoradi girls, investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, MPs J.B. Danquah-Adu Jr. and Ekow Hayford; as well as the disturbances in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election as instances in which the country’s national security was jeopadised, adding that investigations into the numerous killings have not brought solutions.



“I have, in almost all my interviews, and they are quite a lot, cautioned the political class of this country that if they don't sit up, they will be taken unawares.



“I've said it time and again on numerous occasions. What is happening now is a bit disturbing. When you have a system where the police appear to be ineffective, it is a bit disturbing to anyone at all,” he said.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed that there is a problem with national security in the country.



“Having listed all these points, it comes out clearly that we have a problem with our national security setup; there's no doubt about it. You ask yourself: how are they really manning the national security of this country?” he further quizzed.



Touching on the murder of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Ekow Hayford, last Friday, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed the need to look at the root cause of the problem that is leading to the spate of such “serious crimes.”



In his view, the legislator’s death should not be seen as a case of armed robbery.



According to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, the incident was a planned murder by a group of people, considering the statements that the killers reportedly made.



Mr Hayford was shot dead by alleged armed robbers on Friday dawn.



He was returning home from a campaign trip.



He reportedly revealed his identity to the robbers, who said: “You are those making life difficult for us”, before taking his life.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also intimated that intensifying security in the state should be the topmost priority of parliamentarians instead of them demanding state protection.



He expressed surprise at the urgent call by the MPs for personal bodyguards following the Mfantseman MP’s murder.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed that the whole country must have security, adding that it is important to find out the reasons for the recent happenings.



“I'm even surprised that such suggestions should come from MPs. I'm surprised. The core problem has to be looked at. MPs need to put the security of the state top of their agenda. That's number one. Then find out why these things are going on,” he stated.

