General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Our MP is not an Ivorian – Jomoro NDC responds to dual citizen claims

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro Constituency

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jomoro Constituency has rubbished the malicious publications that its Member of Parliament (MP) Dorcas Affo-Toffey holds an Ivorian citizen.



In a statement, signed by its Constituency Chairman, Anthony Armah Benle and sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the NDC said the MP whose backside (tundra) has caught so much attention renounced her Ivorian citizenship before filing to contest as an MP.



“For the records, the Honourable Member of Parliament (MP) duly renounced her Ivorian citizenship before she filed her nomination to contest in the just ended parliamentary elections and subsequently got an overwhelming endorsement from the constituents”



“For the avoidance of doubts, Affo Toffey does not hold citizenship of any other country and does not owe allegiance to any other country other than that of the Republic of Ghana”, the statement added.



The party reassured the people of Jomoro that the tundra MP is firmly focused on bringing the best of representation and development and will therefore not be detracted by these needless media speculations.



“The NDC, therefore, urge the people of Jomoro to treat such speculations and insinuations with the greatest of contempt it deserves”, the statement concluded.