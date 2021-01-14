Regional News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

Our Chairman must resign for sharing party motorbikes to his girlfriends - Sawla NPP Youth

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba NPP Chairman, Fusheini Mohammed

A group calling itself “NPP Youth Sawla-Tuna-Kalba” have called for the resignation or suspension of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency of the Savannah Region Mr Fusheini Mohammed for allegedly engaging in financial embezzlement and for selling party motorbikes and giving some to “his girlfriends and notable among them is one Poku Nana in Tuna”.



The group at a press conference held in Sawla on 12th January, 2020 said; “In the just-ended elections in December 2020 elections each polling station was to be manned by six polling agents with each agent receiving GHc100 but our greedy chairman engaged the services of only two agents and paid GHc100 each. We would like to inform the general public that even with all the unfair treatment by the Chairman some polling agents are yet to receive their money”.



The NPP Youth Sawla-Tuna-Kalba further alleged that; “Mr Mohammed is an uncouth person; he does not respect any person. He failed to take part in the just-ended political campaign. He has also failed to organise his other executives take part in the campaign trail despite receiving personal donations of over GHc20,000 from Dr Braimah Clifford Braimah and other concerned regional executives. Mr Mohamed did not campaign and failed to organise campaign activities”.



Other constituency executives were cited by the “NPP Youth Sawla-Tuna-Kalba” as accomplices of the NPP Chairman Mr Mohammed, especially the financial Secretary Mr Gbolo Tomah as well as the NPP Savannah Regional Nasara Coordinator Madam Barkisu Losina.



“To recruit a driver Madam Barikisu recruited his own brother who is an NDC Member and a staunch enemy to NPP. When the EC declared the results and we were at the Sawla roundabout jubilating this same brother of Madam Barikisu came there beating people around just to distract the jubilation. Madam Barkisu got the chance of getting someone recruited into the Ghana Police service, she gave the slot to Mubarak who is the son of the NDC Chairman in Kalba” the group alleged.



"We the youth are not very happy with the votes we got proportionate to the monetary and material support that was given to our Chairman and parliamentary candidate Seidu Nuhu Banasco and we want the duo to come out and explain what happened to the money and why the abysmal performance. And we are calling on the national executive committee as well as the regional executive committee to investigate all the aforementioned as well as Jonathan Lamiitey our constituency Secretary for taking part in the financial malfeasance and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent for such occurrences in the future” they added.



