Otumfuo's over 200-member entourage accompanying him to Hogbetsotso 2022

A list has emerged online that is allegedly the full list of people who will form the entourage accompanying the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the 2022 Hogbetsotso Festival.



The annual festival of the Anlos of the Volta Region is celebrated to commemorate the exodus of the Ewe people from the oppressive tyranny of King Agorkorli in Togo.



This year’s celebration will mark the 60th anniversary of the festival and the Asantehene has been invited to attend.



But in a post shared by Akwasi A Afrifa Akoto, a royal from the the family of the late Okyame Akoto, on Facebook, it shows a list of all the people supposedly expected to join the Asante king on his trip to the Volta Region.



While GhanaWeb cannot independently confirm the authenticity or otherwise of the list, the list indicates that there will be a total of 211 people.



According to the list, there will be 8 Nkonwasoafuo, 25 Afenasoafuo/Atuntufuo, 10 Kyineyetufuo, 1 Apimasantan, 1 Sika Akua, 4 Sanaafuo, 10 Afotosanfuo, 10 Abenasanfuo, 10, Nsumankwafuo, 6 Asomfo, and 8 Nseneefuo.



The others are 4 Danponmu/Papahufuo, 8 Ahoprafuo, 10 Akyemfuo, 3 Somisisi, 5 Adwareye, 5 each for Adum/Abrafuo, 2 Animuyesum, 10 Fontomfrom/Atumpan, 10 Fontomfromsuafuo, 4 Mpebi/Nkrawi, 4 Apeede, 4 Kwadwomfuo. 2 Drugya, and 10 Nyahera.



The rest are 10 Kokwanagya, 5 Mentiahyenfuo, 6 Sodoofuo, 2 Camera Men, and 3 Video Men.



Again, while GhanaWeb cannot confirm this list, it is worth noting that the 2022 Hogbetsotso Festival will be celebrated under the theme, “60 Years of Anlo Hogbetsotso Za: Uniting for Development, Sustaining our Unique Cultural Commonwealth for Future Generations.”



