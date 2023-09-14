Otumfuo arrives in Scotland for a 3-day working visit

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene of the Ashanti Kingdom, has arrived in Scotland today, September 14, 2023, to commence his three-day official visit.



The visit aims to strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties between Ghana and Scotland, as well as explore avenues for collaboration in various fields.



A significant highlight of the visit of the Asantehene will be Otumfuo's keynote address at the St. Andrews Africa Summit (SAASUM), scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2023.



The summit will take place at St. Andrews University, bringing together scholars, leaders, and dignitaries from Africa and around the world to engage in discussions on various topics related to Africa's development, culture, and future prospects.



During his stay in Scotland, His Majesty will also engage in other diplomatic activities and meetings with Scottish officials and organizations.



These interactions are aimed at fostering greater cooperation and understanding between the Ashanti Kingdom and Scotland.











