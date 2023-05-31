Other parts of the genitals can also be infected with sexually transmitted diseases - Dr. Michael Baah Biney

Health News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

A medical expert, Dr Michael Baah Biney, has cautioned the public against engaging oral sexual activities stating that others parts of the genitals may carry infections that could affect person who engage the act.



He said this while speaking on TV3’s New Day.



In the interview, Dr Michael Baah Biney emphasized that individuals engaging in oral sex should be aware of the potential for transmission beyond the immediate genital area.



“When you are having oral sex, the other parts of the genitals. You will probably be thinking of the vagina and the penis alone but just around it; you can have Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) around it. One of the most common STIs we have is called chancre or syphilitic chancre. It is an ulcer which is caused by syphilis so it can form even on the penis, it can be formed just around where the hairs are.,” he said.



The medical expert also highlighted that even with the use of condoms, certain parts of the genitals may come into contact with the oral region, potentially leading to STI transmission.



“So, when you are having oral sex, know that the other parts can touch you even if you are having a condom on. And when they touch you, some of the STIs can be transmitted through contact, that is skin-to-skin contact so you can get it from a particular avenue or that particular way,” he continued.



He further cautioned against assuming that the mouth acts as a protective barrier during oral sex.



“So don’t just think that because it’s in my mouth like lollipop, the other parts of the lollipop, can touch your skin and that’s where the transmission comes in,” he added.







