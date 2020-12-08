Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Osei-Owusu retains Bekwai seat

Joe Osei-Owusu polled 40,275 votes

Bekwai MP Joe Osei-Owusu has retained his seat in the lawmaking chamber.



The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament ran on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party.



He polled 40,275 votes.



The candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Charles Oppong, polled 2,877 votes.



The candidate of the People’s National Convention also polled 102 votes.



Independent candidate Kwasi Amofa Agyeman polled 22,221 votes.

