Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu assumes back seat in parliament

Following news that he had officially resigned as the leader of government business, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has showed up in parliament.



But for the first time, and confirming the news, the former Majority Leader resorted to a back seat, instead of his usual front seat on the right side of the Speaker of Parliament.



According to Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, GhanaWeb’s parliamentary correspondent, although the former leader is yet to personally comment on the news of his resignation, when he showed up in parliament on Thursday, February 22, he sat in an unfamiliar seat at the back of the seat that was usually his.



She reported much later that the former Majority Leader eventually went to sit on his 'usual' chair but only for about 3 minutes before he left the Chamber of Parliament.



It will be recalled that on the evening of Wednesday, February 21, 2024, news broke that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had resigned, with immediate effect from his position as Majority Leader of Parliament.



This was during a meeting at the instance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



