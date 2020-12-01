Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Abdul Basit Yakub Ouedraogo

Osei Akoto’s abysmally performance in Tafo will make things difficult for NPP - NDC communicator

Member of Parliament for Tafo Constituency, Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto

The National Democratic Congress' communication officer for Tafo Constituency, Mr. Abdul Basit Yusha has warned the constituents not to give another chance to the New Patriotic Party because of the abysmal performance of the party and its Member of Parliament, Hon. Anthony Osei Akoto's over the years.



According to Mr. Basit Yusha, he sees no reason why the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP in the Tafo Constituency should contest in the parliamentary election of the impending 2020 general election.



"His predecessor, Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto, Member of Parliament for Tafo-Pankrono Constituency has no remarkable achievement over the 16 years of his incumbency,"he added.



"All the major projects in the above Constituency were undertaken by the NDC through the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama namely, Construction of Tafo Zongo Streets, The Magnificent Tafo Market, The Badariya Islamic School building and a 12-unit Classroom block at Al-Azhariya J.H.S," he stated.



Mr. Basit Yusha opined the indigenes not to recognize the Member of Parliament due to his shambolic performance.



In 2017, the NPP hoodlums invaded a meeting being chaired by the said MP over failed promises.



"Vincent Ekow Assafuah could follow suit. However, Hon. Sahmudeen Mohammed Kamil, the NDC parliamentary candidate would be able to rescue the people of Tafo, "He claimed.

