General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Osafric Ventures

Osafric Ventures supports Nsawam Prison

Founder of Osafric Ventures, Oscar Adu Sarfo presenting the items to officers at Nsawam Prison

The year 2020 will go down in history as one of the most challenging years ever the world has witnessed.



This comes owing to the devastating havoc caused by the novel Coronavirus coupled with the financial crisis companies had to contend with and the millions of job losses.



Ghana had its fair share of the global COVID-19 crisis where the government was even compelled to provide financial relief and somehow counter job losses.

In the wake of these crises, some companies still managed to find a reason to support the vulnerable and the poor in the Ghanaian society.



One of such groups, is Osafric Ventures and Osafric Mining and Construction Company, that helped to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 by making COVID-19 support interventions during the peak of the infections.



The company led by its founder, Mr. Oscar Adu Sarfo, has once again embarked on a donation gesture by reaching out to the Nsawam Prisons Ghana during the Christmas celebrations.



Osafric Ventures and Osafric Mining and Construction Company has presented items worth GHC20,000.00 to the Nsawam Prisons.



The items included food items (rice, beans, yam, drinks, cooking oil etc), weedicides, Anti snake, cutlasses, air condition for the staff office.

The donations were received by the prison officers led by DSP James Afoakwa (Staff Officer).



The officers thanked Osafric Ventures Ltd. for the donation in this crucial moment as COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill.



They further urged the general public and the companies to come to their aid.

According to Mr. Adu Sarfo, his company heeded to their appeal and they agreed with them because their educational complex have students who are doing excellent academically with good WASCE results and first-class students at the tertiary level.



There were other prisoners who have gone through vocational training and came out successfully. So they need improvement in their educational complex facilities such as the library books, ICT and other learning materials.



“Osafric ventures Ltd visit has taught us that many people get their lives transformed whiles in jail and it’s not everyone in jail that is criminal but through a circumstance," DSP James Afoakwa stated.



In a remark, Mr. Adu Sarfo explained that Osafric Ventures Ltd.’s visit to the prisons was not that of a show off but to encourage individuals and companies to remember the less privileged and the needy whose voice cannot be heard in times and seasons like this.



“We take great pride in helping not just the vulnerable in our society but also as part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The young employees from Osafric who accompanied the team say they have learnt a great deal of lessons and that will have an impact positively on how to live their lives as they leave the place,”



OSAFRIC Ventures is a well-established freight forwarding company founded by Mr. Oscar and Mr. Francis Sarfo.



They both have more than ten (10) years of experience in the transport and freight industry. Through their expertise, they have been able to bring the operations of the business to profitability within its first year of operation.



From its humble beginning in the year 2013, the company started out with a home base office located in Tema, community four (4). Today, OSAFRIC is a well-recognized freight forwarding company in Ghana, registered under the Companies Code of Ghana (1964), Act 79. The company currently deals in clearing and forwarding, warehousing, import and export, consolidation, haulage, and general merchant.



OSAFRIC is a registered company in Ghana, a member of FIATA, Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG) as well as Customs House Agent with Ghana Ports and Harbor Operating licenses.



Osafric ventures Ltd was awarded an honorary award as a promising freight forwarding and logistics service provider at the the 9th AGI GHANA INDUSTRY & QUALITY AWARDS 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.