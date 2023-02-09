Osabarima Kentenka Ateabisa Asomaning is the only lawfully installed and recognized Chief of Asamankese - Royal Akua Korang of Abrade Akwamu Clan

Regional News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

The leadership of the Royal Akua Korang lineage of the Abrade Akwamu Clan of Asamankese has entreated all indigenes of Asamankese to see, accept and recognize Osabarima Kentenka Ateabisa Pobi Asomaning as the lawful Osabarima of the Asamankese division of the Akyem Abuakwa state and disregard any other person claiming or styling himself in this position as a misfit and quack.



According to them, the nomination, installation and enstoolment of Osabarima Kentenka Ateabisa Pobi Asomaning as Asamankesehene was in line with Akwamu traditions and history.



Addressing a press conference on the matter on Monday, the Abusuapanin of the Akua Korang Royal Abrade Akwamu Family of Asamankese, Kwesi Asare noted that the Asareman Kese of Otumfuo Ansah Sasraku’s Akwamu State cannot be bedeviled with chieftaincy disputes hence “the leadership of the Royal Akua Korang lineage of the Abrade Akwamu Clan took the necessary legal steps at the Judicial Committee of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and a verdict declaring the Asamankese Stool vacant was made”.



This decision, he said was later discontinued by the appellants for want of prosecution leaving the decision by the Judicial Committee of the Akyem Abuakwa valid with the force of law.

They disregarded a festival celebrated in 2022 called OBOSWAN which they said is against the tradition, culture and values of Asamankese and that the people of Asamankese practice indigenous, autochthon and unadulterated Akwamu culture.



“To make the point clear, anyone who profess to observe or practice any rite or ritual different from what Ansah Sasraku and his followers bequeathed Asamankese is not a true member of the Royal Akua Korang Abrade clan of Asamankese”, it sated.



The leadership said they allowed such festival to take place since they want peace and tolerance in Asamanlese and want to assure all and sundry to desist from such unlawful and estranged festival since they are not folding their arms to allow such an act happen.



“In the name of peace and tolerance we as members of the Royal Akua Korang Abrade Akwamu family of Asamankese allowed the festival to take place against our wish because we did not want any clash between us and those unlawful celebrants which clash would have been bloody, endangering the security situation of Asamankese and putting the lives of the people of Asamankese at risk.. We as a family want to assure you, the celebration of such unlawful and estranged festival will never be allowed again”, they warned.



PRESS RELEASE BY THE LEADERSHIP OF ROYAL AKUA KORANG ABRADE AKWAMU CLAN OF ASAMANKESE



The leadership of the Royal Akua Korang lineage of the Abrade Akwamu Clan of Asamankese is pleased to release this statement today to the general public concerning the chieftaincy impasses in Asamankese. The purpose of this press release is to enlighten and inform the general public and the media about the chieftaincy situation in Asamankese. To crave your indulgence, Asamankese is one of the oldest cosmopolitan communities in the current Eastern Region of Ghana built about six centuries ago by the Akwamu State. Asamankese is also one of the oldest towns within the Akim-Abuakwa state. Historically the founders of Asamankese are considered to be part of the four Aduana leadership in Ghana which comprise Dormaa, Kumawu, Akwamufie and Asamankese.



With this rich historical background, the leadership of the Royal Akua Korang lineage of the Abrade Akwamu Family of Asamankese want to state; Asareman Kese of Otumfuo Ansah Sasraku’s Akwamu State cannot be bedeviled with chieftaincy disputes. In the face of this chieftaincy stalemate, the leadership of Royal Akua Korang lineage of the Abrade Akwamu Clan took the necessary legal steps at the Judicial Committee of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and a verdict declaring the Asamankese Stool vacant was made. This decision was upheld by the High court in Koforidua. An appeal against the ruling of the Judicial Committee of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council made by those aggrieved by the decision was made to the Eastern Regional Houseof Chiefs but was later discontinued by the appellants for want of prosecution leaving the decision by the Judicial Committee of the Akyem Abuakwa valid with the force of law.



Based on the outcomes of these legal steps, the leadership of the Akua Korang Royal Abrade Akwamu Clan nominated, installed and enstooled Osabarima Kentenka Ateabisa Pobi Asomaning as the divisional Chief of the Asamankese division of the Akyem Abuakwa State.



We also want to state emphatically that, Osabarima Kentenka Ateabisa Pobi Asomaning is the Osabarima of the Asamankese division of the Akyem Abuakwa state and any other person claiming or styling himself in this position is a misfit and quack. Also, the traditions, culture and values of Asamankese are in tandem with the Akwamus of ancient times hence there is no festival celebrated by Opanin Asare of Otumfuo Ansah Sasraku’s clan called OBODWAN. The Royal Akua Korang Aberade Akwamu family of Asamankese practice indigenous, autochthon and unadulterated Akwamu culture. To make the point clear, anyone who profess to observe or practice any rite or ritual different from what Ansah Sasraku and his followers bequeath Asamankese is not a true member of the Royal Akua Korang Abrade clan of Asamankese.



The leadership of the Royal Akua Korang Abrade Akwamu Family want to state categorically that the nomination, installation and enstoolment of Osabarima Kentenka Ateabisa Pobi Asomaning as Asamankesehene is in line with Akwamu traditions and history. Therefore, everyone should from now see, accept and recognize Osabarima Kentenka Ateabisa Pobi Asomaning as the Osabarima of the Asamankese Division of the Akim-Abuakwa State but not as Nana Aworasa.



We want to state that in the last quarter of 2022, there was the celebration of a so called OBODWAN festival in Asamankese by a self-styled chief which is illegal by the traditions, customs and culture of Asamankese and the Akwamu State. In the name of peace and tolerance we as members of the Royal Akua Korang Abrade Akwamu family of Asamankese allowed the festival to take place against our wish because we did not want any clash between us and those unlawful celebrants which clash would have been bloody, endangering the security situation of Asamankese and putting the lives of the people of Asamankeseat risk.. We as a family want to assure you, the celebration of such unlawful and estranged festival will never be allowed again.



In all these, the leadership of the Royal Akua Korang Abrade Akwamu clan of Asamankese has petitioned the president and everyone concerned in this matter. It is sad to note that institutions and agencies which have passed the various judgements in this chieftaincy dispute have failed to implement their own verdicts. In a democratic state, institutions are to be respected whiles procedures are also to be followed hence the Royal Akua Korang Abrade Akwamu Clan of Asamankese is waiting patiently towards the implementation of all the judgements concerning this chieftaincy stalemate. In this manner, we as a clan respectfully expect fervent responses to our petition from all the necessary quarters.



KWESI ASARE, (Abusuapanin of the Akua Korang Royal Abrade Akwamu Family of Asamankese)