Politics of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Opoku-Agyemang was not chosen for sympathy votes – Opare Addo

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang(L), running mate for the NDC flagbearer poses with John Dramani Mahama(R)

The National Youth Organizer of National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has said the party did not choose Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate to John Dramani Mahama for sympathy votes from women.



In an interview on Onua FM Monday, August 17, he said the former Education Minister was chosen because they wanted to give women the chance to be part of decision-making at the highest of levels.



“We the NDC did not pick up our running mate because of sympathy votes,” he said, adding: “Women have broken ceilings, women have worked in areas where they thought men were the only ones to make it there.”



He referred to women who have made it around the globe as a reason behind the decision to choose a female running mate.



“The best performing economy in Europe is the German economy which is led by a woman, we all know the exploits of Margaret Thatcher in the United Kingdom and we’ve seen how long women have reigned in England.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.