Operation Halt: Use the opportunity to test the law – Aggrieved miners advised

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Social Commentator, Coach Opeele Boateng has encouraged persons affected by the burning of excavators to test the law by seeking redress in court.



His call comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s statement directing all aggrieved persons of the burning of excavators to go to court.



While some have described the President’s words as unfortunate, Coach Opeele Boateng was of the view that it was the right call.



The social commentator believes anyone who has a valid case against the government in this incident will receive the justice they deserve.



He shared these thoughts with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



“Going to court is now the order of the day. Remember the election petition? If you don’t understand, you can go and test the law and you will be given the justice you deserve. Meanwhile, for an illegal miner, how will you go to court for the burning of your excavator? It is just like an armed robber going to court for justice”.



Meanwhile, Coach Opeele is of the view that the move by the government is right if we want to save the environment for future generations.



“The issue is about saving the water bodies. We don’t want to reach the point of importing water by 2070 or something and the future generation will point fingers at our generation for destroying the environment,” he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked persons who do not agree with the current approach being adopted by the Government to stop illegal mining to seek redress in the law courts.



He pointed out that ridding the country’s water bodies and forests of ‘Changfang’ machines and excavators in order to promote environmental sustainability for the present and future generations was lawful in the Galamsey fight.



