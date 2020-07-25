General News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Open fresh probe into murder of 44 Ghanaians in The Gambia

Professor Kwame Karikari, lead campaigner of Justice for GH44 speaking at the event

The government has been urged to open fresh investigation to unravel the truth surrounding the alleged gruesome murder of 44 Ghanaians, by Gambian soldiers, following orders from the then President Yahya Jammeh.



Speaking at the 15 years commemoration of the massacre of Ghanaians in Gambia, Professor Kwame Karikari, lead campaigner of Justice for GH44 in July, 2005, asked the government to take advantage of the confessions by two Gambian soldiers about their participation in the execution of the Ghanaian nationals, and open fresh probe into the case.



“About two years ago, at the Gambia Reconciliation and Reparations sitting, two military persons -Lieutenant Malick Jatta and Corporal Omar Jallow, confessed some Ghanaian migrants were murdered by the “Junglers Squad following the order of Yahya Jammeh,” Prof. Karikari said.



He said it was time President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo requested trial of Yahya Jammeh in Ghana since this was permitted under international law.



“When leaders commit crime, they must be brought to book, therefore, our President, who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs during that era must request for the trial of Jammeh on our soil because international laws permit that,” Prof. Karikari said.



He expressed worry that some African leaders remained silent on the murder of their citizens without any sight of justice, adding that 15 years without justice was pathetic.



Prof. Karikari indicated that “in Africa, our governments are the last and also not interested in seeking needed justice for victims, who suffered from offenders such as Yahya Jammeh.”



Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Ranking Member of Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, said there was the need for African leaders to rise and seek justice.



‘We are not only here to remember the horrific story. 15 years now, justice has eluded us. We shall not accept the silence or lack of prosecution and actions from our leaders,’ he said.



Mr Ablakwa, however, commended the role of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who promptly sent a high-powered delegation to The Gambia, led by then Foreign Affairs Minister, now President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as the efforts of former President John Dramani Mahama.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.