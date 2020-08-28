General News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Onzy owes KNUST guest house, pay for him - Sekou Nkrumah tells CPP

Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has advised the national executive of his father's party, the CPP, to help his 'brother' Onzy Kwame Nkrumah (aka Onzy Anwar), settle the debt owed KNUST guest house in Accra.



Sekou, in a post on his Facebook timeline, alleged that Onzy spent some months at the guest house without paying the accumulated bill.



"Onzy Anwar stayed for months at the KNUST Guest house in Accra, and left without paying the bill! Can the CPP please pay for him!"



Sekou has been jabbing Onzy for some days now. Recently he alleged that the CPP has voted for an imposter to be part of the national executive of the party.



“So these useless CPP people have no shame? How can they elect a fraud, an imposter as vice chair! Onzy Anwar is a full blooded Egyptian so how can this shameless con artist hold a position in a Ghanaian party?…how could they have vetted that imposter and given him the go ahead?”, Sekou quizzed on his Facebook timeline then.



Sekou Nkrumah further wrote in that earlier post that the CPP must expose that "fraud" among them.





