Only 'uncivilized' pastors predict election results — Kumchacha

Leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei

Renowned Ghanaian prophet, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has discredited Ghanaian pastors who forecast the outcome of elections.



According to the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, such pastors are "uncivilized".



In the run-up to the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections, some men of God including prophet Nigel Gaisie and Reverend Badu Kobi prophesied victory for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) but, in the fullness of time, the prophecies turned out to be false.



Reacting to the disappointing prophecies in an interview on Peace FM's Entertainment Review show Saturday, Kumchacha expressed worry about the diversionary tactics of pastors who, instead of winning souls for Christ, are now predicting needless prophecies.



Quoting the scriptures from Mark 1:14 and Mark 1:35-38, he said unlike the current happenings in the ministry, Jesus Christ and His disciples only proclaimed to man the kingdom of God. He, therefore, raised concerns about how those prophets are competing with prophecies that create division amongst Ghanaians.



"Jesus and His disciples only talked about God's kingdom. They were not competing among themselves as is being done today with NDC-NPP prophecies," said Kumchacha.



He, also called on men of God who are fond of the act to desist from their "uncivilized" behaviour of predicting election results as according to him, the ultimate aim with which God called them into His ministry is for them to win souls for Him.



"The ministry has become competitive grounds for pastors and prophets but I can emphatically tell you that God did not call us because of NDC and NPP," he posited on the show, hosted by Kwesi Aboagye.

