Only the Asantehene has a kingdom in Ghana – Ashanti chiefs tell Wontumi

Regional News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asanteman Traditional Council has warned the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, to be vigilant with the use of the word ‘Kingdom’.



The Ashanti chiefs gave this warning when Chairman Wontumi appeared before them after he was accused of denigrating the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, by one of the chiefs, Kokosuhene Nana Kwaku Duah.



The chiefs, however, cleared Wontumi of any wrongdoing.



During the sitting on the matter on Monday, January 29, 2024, the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia IV, who chaired the council, said that Chairman Wontumi boasting about having his own kingdom is what has led to this impasse.



He said that it is only the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who has a kingdom in Asanteman and the whole of Ghana for that matter.



He, therefore, pleaded with the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman to stay away from the use of the word ‘kingdom’ in the future.



“I’m pleading that anytime you mention the name of the Asantehene, you should do so in a good vein. But if you say that you have a kingdom… it is only the Asantehene who has a kingdom in the Ashanti land or even in Ghana.



“This is what brought the issue at hand. And so my advice is that anywhere you speak avoid the word kingdom from your utterances so we can have peace,” he said in Twi.



The Bantamahene was also not happy about the curses that were issued by the parties during the impasse.



What Wontumi said:



According to reports, Wontumi said that he had built his own kingdom within Ashanti, had his own police and military, and that he would speak his mind to anyone, including the Otumfuo if he disagreed on an issue with him.



"I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military, and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him," he is reported to have said, a report by onuaonline.com stated.



His comments are said to have sparked outrage among the chiefs and people of the Ashanti region, who considered them as an affront to the authority and dignity of the Asantehene.



Watch a video of the Bantamahene's remarks below:





Wontumi vs Manhyia: Chairman Wontumi has been asked by Nananom to be careful with his actions and public speech and should refrain from the word “ KINGDOM” in the land of the Ashanti Region#ManhyiaPalace #ChairmanWontumi pic.twitter.com/cgpfPedx5C — Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) January 29, 2024

