General News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Only mushroom schools will engage in such unserious acts - NPP MP condemns WASSCE riot

William Agyapong Quaitoo, MP Oda

Member of Parliament(MP) for Oda, William Agyapong Quaitoo, has said that he’s not shocked by the indiscipline displayed by the students who are complaining about difficult WASSCE questions and strict invigilation.



According to him, all the schools that have recorded such incidents of indiscipline on the part of students are mushroom schools.



To him, good schools like Achimota, Mfantsipim, Adisadel and others will never engage in such indiscipline because they are good schools and students are given wholistic training that makes them discipline at all levels.



“Have you seen any of the good schools engaging in the acts of indiscipline going on? Have you seen the Achimota, Mfantsipim, Adisadel engaged in such indiscipline? No, that’s because they are good schools so they will not engage in such things,” he told Tema-based Green FM.



The Member of Parliament responding to claims by the students that they will not vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he said the New Patriotic Party is not bothered about votes of unserious students because the serious ones will vote massively for the NPP.



“We don’t care about them, if they’ll not vote for Nana Addo, even during the fight against galamsey, he said he had put his Presidency on the line in order to fight the canker so if they will not vote, we don’t even care. The serious ones will vote for us,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Background



Some students across some Senior High Schools in the country were engaged in acts of violence after their Integrated Science paper.



According to the students, the questions were difficult although they were promised by the government that they will pass.







Some students also engaged in acts of violence because of the Social distancing observed at the examination halls in their various schools and the fact that their supervisors were strict.



The Ghana Education Service has since prescribed sanctions for students who have been established to have been part of the violence and destruction of school property.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.