Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Only NDC can improve the living standards made difficult by NPP – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need to vote for him to improve the living standards in the country.



According to him, the current government has subjected the country to economic mismanagement and there is the need to do away with them to make life better.



In a recorded message to the people of Ghana, the NDC leader indicated that he represents opportunities for all and not a select few like the NPP focuses on currently in the country.



“I come before you to seek for your votes so that together we can build a country that provides opportunities for all and not a select few. That will improve our living standards and reduce the hardship that has been brought on us by this government.”



The former President in the video indicated that he believes that women are equal to men and that was the brain behind his choice of Vice Presidential Candidate.



“Just like you, I believe women are equal to men, and their voice should always be heard. This is why I chose Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as my running mate,” he said.



He added that “Just like you, I believe mothers are sacred, and they deserve quality time with their newborn babies. This is why we are increasing the maternity leave for mothers to four months”.

