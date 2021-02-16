Politics of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Only 39 percent of roads in Ghana were good as of 2017 - Amoako Attah

Mr. Kwesi Amoako Attah, the Minister-designate for Roads and Highways says that as of 2017, only 39% of the roads in Ghana could be described as good.



He disclosed this before the Vetting Committee when he appeared before them today, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



He indicated that Ghana had not done too well with the issue of roads over the years.



The nominee said Ghana has a total road network size of around 80,000 kilometres. Out of this total, only 23% had been paved or had ever seen bitumen as of 2017. The remaining 77% remained at the gravel or earth stage, he added.



The nominee said, the condition of roads could be, categorised into three; good, fair or poor.



"As of 2017, 39% of our roads were considered good, 32% fair and 29% poor. To the professional, the difference might be clear but to the layman, there was no difference between fair and poor.”



Over the past fours, the government has embarked on an aggressive work in the road sector. This he noted is being appreciated and seen across the country.



He said the government has done almost 1,200 kilometres of asphalt overlays.



In terms of surface dressing, we have done a lot; about 50 to 55 different road projects which add up to not less than 25,000 kilometres. We have also worked on a number of bridges and interchanges across the country.



