Only 3 parties exist in Ghana, Alan's bid for power is impossible! - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah

Politics of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah says Alan Kyerematen's decision to contest the 2024 elections will amount to nothing.



To him, to think that Alan will win the elections as an independent candidate is impossible.



"Like it or not, in Ghana, there are only three political parties; NPP, NDC and the rest," he commented on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show while discussing Alan Kyerematen's public declaration at a press conference on Monday, September 25 at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.



Alan Kyerematen ended his relationship with the New Patriotic Party(NPP), stating; "I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the NPP to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana as an independent presidential candidate."



He revealed his new movement dubbed “Movement for Change” with the motto “Ghana Will Rise Again”.



"The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto," he intimated.



But to Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, Alan's move is aimed at spoiling the New Patriotic Party's chance of winning next year's election, however, he noted the party can exploit Alan's decision to their advantage.



"We wish him well though he will not win. That one, I don't need any Prophet to tell me; he won't win but he knows why he wants to independently contest," he stated.



He also slammed Alan Kyerematen for speaking against the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



"If you are able to attack this government for which you were a part, then you are not being truthful. You are being disingenuous," Dr. Otchere-Ankrah replied.



