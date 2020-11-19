Only 3% of gun owners renew their permits annually – Small Arms C'ssion

General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

A senior programmes officer at the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Leonard Nii Tettey has disclosed that only 40,000 out of the 1.2million registered gun owners in Ghana renew their permits annually.



He told CTV’s sit-in host Kwaku Ankoma-Abrokwaa on Anopa Dwabre Mu that those who possess guns must subject the weapons for annual renewal of their permits, stressing that many gun owners do not abide by the laid-down laws.



“If you look at the number of people every year who renew their licence that is where the problem is. At the maximum, 40,000 people out of 1.2 million people on the average each year. That is where it’s a bit worrisome.



“Regulations around guns are that every year you have to go to the police and the permit document they gave to you so they see you again and revise it for you, that is what we refer to as renewal. But instead, a lot of people who have collected guns who have said they will comply with the laws don’t comply with these laws,” Mr Tettey explained.



Emphasising the implications of the use of weapons with an expired permit, he said: “And when we say something is illicit, it means you are in possession and there is no authority backing it. And therefore, if you are unable to go and renew your license it means the gun you are possessing is illicit. So you see if you take out 40,000 from the 1.2-1.3 million you can see for yourself”.

