One-week observation for late Mfantseman MP underway

A photo of the widow from the one-week celebration

Hundreds of people including some New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts have gathered to observe the one-week celebration of the late Ekow Quansah Hayford.



The ongoing event is being held at the Kesim School Park, AstroTurf Grounds at Manheim in the Central region.



Among other persons who attended the ceremony included Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and some NDC stalwarts.



The former Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead by some unknown assailants on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road while returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9, 2020, around 1:00am.



Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament.



The suspects were picked up by police investigators from the Central Regional Police Command, who have since last Friday been working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits of the murderous act.



Meanwhile, the late Ekow Quansah Hayford would be buried on November 28, 2020.



