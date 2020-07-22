General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

One week celebration of Sir John comes off today

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

The family of the late former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John will today, observe his week memorial.

Sir John, who was the CEO of the Ghana Forestry Commission passed away a few weeks ago at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after testing positive for the Coronavirus.



The one week anniversary which is customary in Akan tradition will be used to announce the date for his burial.

According to the Regional Chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi, the top hierarchy of the party will attend the event.



He also disclosed that the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be in attendance.

