One shot in highway robbery on Koforidua-Kukurantumi road

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

One person has been shot by highway robbers Monday morning on the Koforidua-Akyem Kukurantumi road in the Eastern region.



Reports say the robbers mounted a roadblock at about 4:30 am at Barfuor Nkwanta near the Sorkode Dwaso junction stretch of the road where Police mostly conduct checks on commuting vehicles.



About 20 vehicles were allegedly robbed by the suspects. They made away with a total of GH¢50,000, according to a victim.



“I thought they were Police but all of a sudden I heard gunshot then I told the driver to stop. They came to the car and took GH¢4000 from me I was going to buy cement blocks with it. Another man said they took away GH¢40,000 cash he was carrying for some business. Other passengers were robbed of their monies and mobile phones,” another victim narrated.



The passenger who was shot has been rushed to a Hospital in Koforidua.



The incident created gridlock on the road as vehicles could not cross to either Koforidua, Akyem Tafo or Bunso.



The highway robbers are believed to be the same gang terrorizing residents in Abuakwa North Municipality.



On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the robbers attacked a Guest House and a gas filling station at Akyem Kukurantumi at about 8:00 pm amidst the firing of gunshots.



The incident is coming three weeks after a similar attack on a fuel station led to the death of a 32-year-old Nuhu Yashawu at Akyem Osiem a nearby community.



One person also sustained gunshot wounds in that robbery which occurred on Monday, April 5, 2021, at about 7:20 pm where four men armed with three pump action guns and a knife attacked Goodness Energy Filling station in the community.



The robbers absconded with an unquantified amount being the night sales of the fuel station.



The robbers also took away a Motorola phone belonging to the night security man Adamu Zakari,30.



Police retrieved five (5) empty cartridges at the scene.



Residents believe the armed robbers are the same gang that has been robbing commuters on Akyem old Tafo to Anyinasin roads for half a decade now.



