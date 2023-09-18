One person who wasn't treated well in NPP is Stephen Amoah - Ken Agyapong

Politics of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has voiced concerns regarding the treatment of party members in the Ashanti Region.



He emphasized that he, along with four others, including the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah, made significant sacrifices to ensure the party's victory in the 2016 elections, even facing confrontations with soldiers and police.



During an interview with Kessben, the aspiring flagbearer lamented the treatment of Stephen Amoah, stating that he had not been accorded the recognition and appreciation he deserved from the party for his substantial contributions.



"One person the party did not treat well is Stephen Amoah. The work Stephen Amoah did for the party in the Ashanti Region is not that of a deputy minister. Myself (Kennedy Agyapong), Edward Boateng, Odenehu, Kofi Amankwa, these five individuals in 2016. We met with the police to protect our ballots, even facing soldiers," he said.



The aspirant further highlighted the significant risks they took to secure the party's interests during the 2016 elections, including the hospitality provided by a generous individual who offered them his hotel.



However, he expressed regret that he could no longer face this individual due to a perceived lack of recognition and appreciation.



He further emphasized the need to compare the number of votes he garnered for the Ashanti Region in 2016 to the party's performance in the region in 2020 when he was not actively involved.



