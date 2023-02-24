One-man-one vote will not work for Ghana, only a selected few must vote - Kofi Amoabeng

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

The founder of now-defunct UT Bank, Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has said that the current system of allowing every Ghanaian to vote during elections is not helping the country's democracy.



According to him, currently, nearly 90 percent of electorates in Ghana and other African Countries do not understand issues in order for them to make informed decisions as to whom is the right person to lead them.



Speaking in an interview on the Kafui Dey Show, on Thursday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Kofi Amoabeng said that if all Ghanaians continue to vote politicians who do not have the interest of the state at heart, will continue to use lies and bribery to will elections.



“I believe that we should go for a referendum and vote to have a select few, vote for us… because the thing is why do we all have to vote. We can vote for a group of people, large enough not to be bought or influenced unduly and let them vote for us.



“Why? Because we want to eliminate ignorance, illiteracy and all of those issues. One-man-one vote in Africa with the level of underdevelopment and illiteracy! 90% (of people) don’t even understand issues.



“If we have a group where maybe 70 percent understand issues we have a good chance of having a good leader. But at the current rate, politicians will always have to bride them and do all sort of things and take the power and come and exploit us,” he explained.



Kofi Amoabeng added that now “anybody who really means well won’t have access to become president because it involves too much money and too much lying, depending on people and favours and it is not worth it.”



