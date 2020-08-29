General News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

One dead, 6 in critical condition in gory accident on Apam-Winneba road

One of the vehicles involved in the accident

A gory accident that occurred in between Gomoa Bewadeze and Gomoa Amenfi on the Winneba – Cape Coast road has claimed one life, while six others are in critical condition.



According to an eyewitness, a private vehicle with registration number GN 4729-20 enroute from Winneba to Cape Coast used the other lane while overtaking other vehicles.



It then collided head on with a commercial vehicle with registration number WR 1929 – 20 carrying passengers on board.



The private vehicle driver died on the spot while the six injured passengers in the commercial vehicle have been transported to Winneba Trauma Hospital for treatment after GNFS and Police came to their rescue.





