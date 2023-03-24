One day, I will direct your hand that you've been swinging be cut off – Bagbin to Afenyo-Markin

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin left Members of Parliament on both sides of the House amused with a comment he passed on getting the hand of a lawmaker cut off.



Bagbin was referring to the habitual incidence of Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s apparent throwing of his hand during debates when he disagreed with an issue.



“Deputy Majority Leader, one day I will give a directive that this your hand that you’ve been swinging, it be cut off,” Bagbin said as members on both sides, including the affected MP, broke into laughter.



The incident happened on Thursday, March 23, 2023; during an extended sitting of the House.



Lawmakers were busily debating the Appointments Committee report on six recently vetted nominees and Bagbin had called on the Minority Leader to make his submissions when he saw Afenyo-Markin’s gesture and commented on same.



Both sides had been granted three slots to speak to the report with the Majority making a strong case for approval even as the Minority vowed to reject the nominations on grounds that the current size of government was too big vis-à-vis the economic downturn.



Voting on the report will be held today when the House reconvenes for business.